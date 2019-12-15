Dana White in Favor of Holloway vs Volkanovski 2

Dana White Sees Max Getting a Rematch Against Volkanovski

By now, everyone in the MMA world should know that Max Holloway lost a decision that cost him his title at UFC 245. Alexander Volkanovski got the better of Holloway and became the first Australian UFC champion. Although Holloway believed he won the fight, he isn’t begging for a rematch. In fact, Holloway said that he would wait to see what the UFC wanted to do. If they wanted to do it, he would be up for it. However, if they didn’t, he would respect their decision. Well, UFC President Dana White made it clear that he could definitely see Max getting an immediate rematch.

Dana on a Possible Volkanovski vs Holloway Rematch

Dana spoke at the UFC’s post-fight press conference for UFC 245. During the conversation, one of the talking points was how impressive Volkanovski looked against Max. Additionally, White made it clear that he believes Holloway looked impressive as well.

Media members asked Dana if he could see Max getting a rematch. Usually, Dana White wouldn’t even answer a question like this because as everybody knows, he “doesn’t make fights after cards.” However, when asked about Holloway, he wasn’t even hesitant about his initial thoughts of a rematch.

“He (Max Holloway) looked good, and that market is massive for us, so maybe we do that rematch in Australia,” White said. “I don’t know… that’s just off the top of my head.”

Alex on Fighting Max Again

For Volkanovski, he made it clear that he would love to fight in his home country. During his post-fight interview, he said that he would love to defend his strap in Australia. Not only has it been a personal goal of his to fight in Australia, but he also feels like the Aussie fans deserve the moment.

As long as Alex has the hometown Aussie crowd, he’d be down for fighting Holloway a second time. Beating Max twice could definitely cement himself as being on his way to becoming one of the greatest featherweights of all time.

Time will tell if the rematch happens, and if it does, both competitors will be ready.