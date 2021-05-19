TJ Dillashaw vs Cory Sandhagen Rebooked For July 24th Main Event

Fans were devastated to see that the return of TJ Dillashaw, against Cory Sandhagen was canceled after the former champ suffered a nasty cut to the head. Now that fight has a new date, this summer.

Dillashaw has not competed since his first round knockout loss to Henry Cejudo in 2019, when he attempted to move down in weight and capture a second title. Of course, this was due to the USADA suspension he was serving after popping for EPO and having his bantamweight belt taken away.

When that suspension was up, TJ was expected to return against Sandhagen on May 8th, in a bout that would get him right back in the title picture, should he win. Unfortunately he suffered a massive laceration to his head a few weeks out from the event, forcing the bout to be delayed.

TJ Dillashaw vs Cory Sandhagen Booked Again

Now it seems that this fight between TJ Dillashaw and Cory Sandhagen has its new date set. Although the UFC has yet to officially announce it, reports have indicated that the bout is now set to take place on July 24th.

This contest is set to be a main event of a Fight Night with a venue still to be determined. Currently all Fight Night events have been taking place at the UFC Apex Center, but with fans slowly being reintegrated into events, it is possible that this card could take place elsewhere.

When he steps in against Dillashaw, this will be the first time that Sandhagen has fought since February. He is riding a two-fight winning streak, with back to back finishes over Marlon Moraes and Frankie Edgar.

Things are a bit muddied at the top of the 135lb division, with Aljamain Sterling winning the belt after a controversial DQ win against Petr Yan. However the winner of this fight between TJ Dillashaw and Cory Sandhagen will likely be next for the title, once that situation is resolved.