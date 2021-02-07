 Skip to Content

Cory Sandhagen Sleeps Frankie Edgar With a Flying Knee KO in Round 1! (Highlights)

UFC Vegas 18 Results: Cory Sandhagen was absolutely lethal tonight. He knocks out Frankie Edgar with a jumping knee just 28 seconds into the fight.

Posted on Last updated: By: Author Emeric Kartman

Up next is the co-main event of the evening. Former lightweight champion Frankie Edgar (23-8-1) makes his bantamweight debut tonight in Las Vegas. Up against him is one of the most dangerous men in the division, Cory Sandhagen (13-2).

Round 1

Edgar takes the center of the cage and looks to pressure Sandhagen. OH WHAT A SHOT BY SANHAGEN! He knocks Edgar out with an amazing flying knee. It is all over!

Official results: Cory Sanhagen defeats Frankie Edgar by way of knockout at 28 seconds of the very first round.

Check out the highlights below:

