The main event of the evening is upon us! The lights are on two elite bantamweight fighters. “Magic” Marlon Moraes (23-6) looks to get another shot at the title, but the young and dangerous Cory Sandhagen (12-2) stands in his way. UFC Fight Island is live on ESPN+ from Yas Island, Abu Dhabi.

Round 1

Moraes takes the center of the cage immediately. Moraes misses with an overhand left. Moraes misses with a leg kick and eats one from Sandhagen. Big leg kick lands for Moraes, he follows it up with a right hand. Sanhagen lands a leg kick of his own. Leg kick caught by Moraes. Sandhagen lands to the body and eats a right hand from Moraes. Both fighters land in the pocket. Sanhagen misses with a spinning kick and Moraes lands a spinning back fist. Sanhagen lands an uppercut. Nice left hook lands for Moraes. Jab lands for Sandhagen. Spinning back fist blocked by Sandhagen, he then lands a body kick. Another body kick lands for Sandhagen. Sandhagen lands a leg kick but Moraes catches his leg and takes him down. End of the round.

10-9 Sandhagen

Round 2

Sandhagen takes the center of the octagon and both fighters exchange leg kicks. Head kick blocked by Moraes. Moraes lands to the body. Spinning head kick lands for Sanhagen, he drops Moraes and finishes him on the ground! It’s over!

Official results: Cory Sandhagen defeats Marlon Moraes by TKO at 1m03s of the second round.

