TJ Dillashaw Out Of Fight With Cory Sandhagen, To Be Rescheduled For June

TJ Dillashaw’s fight with Cory Sandhagen has been postponed.

The bantamweight barn-burner of a fight was originally scheduled to headline UFC on ESPN 24 on May 8th. However, an injury from Dillashaw’s end got in the way of the fight happening so soon.

Justin Wetzell, Cory Sandhagen’s training partner, would tell what he had heard.

#Desperate TJ must not have liked what he seen on tape and needs more time, he's pushing the fight back to June because of a "cut" sustained in training. — Justin Wetzell (@JWetzellMMA) April 27, 2021

“#Desperate TJ must not have liked what he seen on tape and needs more time, he’s pushing the fight back to June because of a “cut” sustained in training.”

Wetzell noted that Dillashaw had sustained a cut, which would later be revealed over Dillashaw’s right eye. This injury would end up postponing the fight because it’s too much of a risk. Even the smallest of cuts this close (2 weeks) to the fight could be opened up with a few strikes. So, it makes sense for Dillashaw to take precaution in having the fight pushed back.

MMA reporter C.C. Legaspi would confirm the news to be true, despite reports that the fight was still on.

BREAKING: TJ Dillashaw is out from his comeback fight vs. Cory Sandhagen due to injury. UFC currently working on new main event for may 8th. (Per sources).



BREAKING: TJ Dillashaw is out from his comeback fight vs. Cory Sandhagen due to injury. UFC currently working on new main event for may 8th. (Per sources). — C. Contreras Legaspi (@CCLegaspi) April 27, 2021

TJ Dillashaw would explain the situation and why he opted out of the fight, displaying a graphic image of his injury.

With an empty main event slot, many are wondering who will headline UFC on ESPN 24. ESPN’s Ariel Helwani would report that the strawweight matchup between Michelle Waterson and Marina Rodriguez is in talks to headline the event.

I’m sad to say that I have to be pulled from my fight on May 8th due to a cut received from a head butt while drilling. Rescheduling the fight as soon as possible.



TJ Dillashaw v Cory Sandhagen is off. I’m told Michelle Waterson x Marina Rodriguez is the frontrunner to replace it as the new 5/8 main. https://t.co/XUI8RE072G — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) April 28, 2021