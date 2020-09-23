The recent controversial remarks from Colby Covington, regarding the legitimacy of Black Lives Matter, have sparked some outrage among the wide sports world. Now it has prompted response from several of the UFC sponsors, in response to these words.

Leading up to his fight with Tyron Woodley last weekend, Covington was vocal about his difference in opinions from his opponent. Where Woodley voiced his support for Black Lives Matter, Colby did the opposite, only to double down on these sentiments after the fight. His words immediately after the bout, as well as at the post fight press conference wound up getting the attention of some surprising people and promoting a back and forth with LeBron James.

UFC Sponsors Respond To Colby Covington

Naturally these types of controversial comments from Colby Covington are sure to make people ask for a statement from the people representing the UFC. This is precisely what Tim Bissell sought after, when he reached out to all of the sponsors who were seen on fighters and in the Octagon during this event, asking for their response to his words. Of the ten brands that were contacted, only three responded. However all three either outright disagreed with Colby, or issued a blanket statement supporting equal rights.

Reebok:

“Reebok is the uniform provider for the UFC, however we do not sponsor Colby Covington. We do not agree with the sentiments he expressed, and stand firm in our belief that Black lives matter. We stand with athletes and communities who are fighting for change.”

Monster Energy:

“Monster Energy will not respond on the comments of a Non-Sponsored Athlete. We stand by the statements on our website regarding Equality, Diversity, and Inclusion.”

Door Dash:

“DoorDash stands with our employees and community members to fight injustice, inequality and discrimination, and we remain committed to using our voice and platform to empower local economies to support equality.”

It should be noted that these companies have their hands tied in regards to Colby Covington and the things he says, as does the UFC to a certain extent. Dana White has previously stated that he and the promotion allow for free speech from their athletes, but the fact that fighters are independent contractors rather than employees means that the scope of power the UFC has to control these things is limited. As for the brands that sponsor the UFC, they stand with the promotion rather than the fighter, so there is not much that can be expected from them as well.

What do you think of these comments from Colby Covington?