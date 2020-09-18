Former UFC Welterweight champion Tyron Woodley is nicknamed “The Chosen One.” Staying true to his moniker, Woodley chose to use his platform during the UFC Vegas 11 presser to raise awareness of the Black Lives Matter movement. As a longtime advocate for African Americans, Woodley’s conference was reminiscent of former NFL running back Marshawn Lynch during the Super Bowl. Instead of focusing on the issues that reporters proposed, he answered each question with the same answer.

Both Covington and Woodley have proposed the idea of fighting for so long. However, it never comes to fruition. They were allegedly open to the idea of headlining UFC 249 on April 18 after Khabib Nurmagomedov had to pull out of his lightweight title fight with Tony Ferguson.

Woodley went on to state that he had agreed to a fight with his management revealing they were waiting on Covington. Now, the pair will finally fight at UFC Vegas 11.

Woodley Emphasizes Black Lives Matter

To build hype for the fight, the UFC put on a press conference. Woodley was shown wearing a t-shirt that featured the slogan. Also, a red hat reflective of President Donald Trump’s “Make America Great Again” hat. But, instead, Woodley’s read “Make Racists Catch The Fade Again.” And anytime a reporter asked a question, he responded by supporting the cause.

“I’m just really excited that Black Lives Matter,” he said. “I just think that Black Lives Matter,” responded Woodley. “Just hope they realize Black Lives Matter,” voiced Tyron. “I definitely realize Black Lives Matter,” emphasized Woodley. “The fact that Black Lives Matter,” he said.

High Stakes

Both Woodley and Covington are coming off of losses. Additionally, they’ll both have to climb their way up the rankings in order to get another shot against welterweight champion Kamaru Usman, who they’ve both lost to already respectively.

For now, let the trash-talking commence.