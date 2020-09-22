Colby Covington has been going after LeBron James for weeks, with things picking up after his win over Tyron Woodley. Now he fires more shots, after the NBA superstar responded to his words.

It is no secret that Covington has some very controversial opinions on the world and politics, that he has no problem sharing with the world. Leading up to and following his fight with Woodley, he amped up his support for President Trump, and openly bashed LeBron James for the NBA shutdown to support Black Lives Matter. This prompted a response from LeBron, largely thought to be about Colby’s comments, but the basketball player seemed rather dismissive.

““lAnybody can talk from outside but if they got into the ring or they got into the arena, probably 10 times out of 10, they’d s–t their pants,” LeBron said.

Lakers’ LeBron James on critics: “Anybody can talk from outside but if they got into the ring or got into the arena, probably 10 times out of 10, they’d s—- their pants.” pic.twitter.com/QjhIoKomyV — Ben Golliver (@BenGolliver) September 21, 2020

Colby Covington Fires Back

It is unclear for sure whether or not these comments were directed to Colby Covington, but he decided to take them this way. Taking to his Twitter, the welterweight contender made a comment that suggested that he was firing back at LeBron James. He made it clear that he feels confident in his abilities to batter the NBA player in a fist fight.

“LOL at the snowflakes that believe @KingJames could even last 10 seconds with me! If that coward had the balls or the ability to kick anyone’s ass, Delonte West would’ve lost his teeth long before his meth habit!”

LOL at the snowflakes that believe @KingJames could even last 10 seconds with me! If that coward had the balls or the ability to kick anyone’s ass, Delonte West would’ve lost his teeth long before his meth habit! pic.twitter.com/TQZ56FBnt1 — Colby Covington (@ColbyCovMMA) September 22, 2020

The debate about who would win in a fight between Colby Covington and LeBron James is a pointless one that will almost certainly never play out in real life. However it is obvious that there is some serious animosity here, which is boiling over between the two fanbases. It is just a continuation of the controversial nature of Chaos, which seems to know no limits.