Colby Covington has been known to say some pretty controversial things from time to time. He was back at it again with some concerning remarks about his opponent Tyron Woodley, which promoted some equally disturbing comments from Tito Ortiz.

It would be a massive understatement to say that Covington and Woodley do not see eye to eye at all, regarding issues of politics and racial tensions in the United States. While Colby promotes Donald Trump and severely right-wing views, Tyron has always been vocal about his concerns of discrimination. This has even led to some pretty unique press conference moments, ahead of their clash in this weekend’s UFC Vegas 11 main event.

Colby Covington and Tito Ortiz Suggest Tyron Woodley Is A Terrorist

It would seem that things were taken to another level by Colby Covington, before he faces Tyron Woodley this weekend. Taking to his Instagram, the former interim title holder expressed some somewhat concerning comments about his opponent.

“The face I make when I’m ready to give a domestic terrorist sympathizer a hard lesson in American resolve. 🇺🇸🦅🇺🇸”

These comments are certainly controversial, but nothing new for Covington. He is seemingly making reference to Woodley’s support of Black Lives Matter, which is an organization that some consider to be domestic terrorists, after recent riots that have taken place in the United States. However where things got a little more concerning, is when former UFC light heavyweight champion Tito Ortiz commented on the post, outright calling Tyron Woodley a terrorist.

“Kick that terrorist’s A–! #AllLivesMatter 🙏🇺🇸”

Now we at MiddleEasy are not here to discuss the merits of whether or not Black Lives Matter is a terrorist organization. However there is no denying that this was a strong accusation made by Tito Ortiz, and some concerning words from Colby Covington. Remarks like calling someone a terrorist are not something that should be tossed around lightly. It just goes to show that this is potentially the most politically charged fight in the history of the UFC.