Nate Diaz Says ‘The Paul Sisters’ Hired Security To Protect Them From Him, Rips Opposition

Not everybody is a fan of the Jake & Logan Paul’s antics. But, Nate Diaz doesn’t take their actions to heart.

The Paul Brothers

The influencers have tried their hand in many things, whether it’s making YouTube videos, creating music, or their most recent venture of entering the boxing ring.

Logan Paul is 0-1 as a pro, with his sole loss coming to YouTuber, KSI. This wasn’t the end of the road or the big paydays, however. Logan would cash in big when he took on Floyd Mayweather in an exhibition match.

Across from him, lies his brother Jake, who instead has had some success in the ring. The 24 year-old has knocked out two former world champions in MMA (Ben Askren and Tyron Woodley) and is now 5-0. He has since called out more UFC stars to step into the ring with him. One of which is Stockton’s own Nate Diaz.

Diaz vs. Jake Paul

There is one obstacle though. Diaz is still under UFC contract and likely couldn’t fight Paul until he was a free agent. While the influencer has his name constantly in his mouth, it’s not much of a problem for Diaz.

The UFC star would even attend Paul’s last fight in Tampa, Florida, to corner his teammate Chris Avila on the undercard. Diaz would leave the arena before ‘The Problem Child’ knocked Woodley out cold in round 6. What followed were some not-so-nice words about Diaz & company.

Diaz Responds

It wouldn’t bother Diaz, who celebrated his team’s win that night. In the aftermath of the event, a few days later, Diaz would break silence on ‘the Paul sisters’.

“The Paul sisters hired this security team to make sure I wouldn’t get to them,” Diaz wrote on Instagram. “Like I was actually trying too. But it’s all good with you guys. I don’t take this fight thang with you two serious. You guys playing boxing with wrestlers who can’t box or lil ass Floyd (Mayweather) and that’s not cool bruh but it’s good. “I’m a real fighter from the real fight game.” Diaz added. “So, don’t trip so hard when you see me fellas, let’s just be friends, it’s good.”

For other players in the fight game, not everybody is taking Diaz’s approach to it. With the things Paul has said, it’s no secret fighters want to hit him like Floyd Mayweather did last summer. Masvidal would probably share that sentiment, but if Diaz meant what he said, he would not.

Whether or not Diaz will fight either Paul brother in the future, remains to be a mystery. But until then, Diaz isn’t looking to get into any more altercations, at least not with YouTubers.