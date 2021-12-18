(Video) Nate Diaz Entourage Gets Into Scuffle With AJ McKee At Paul vs. Woodley Weigh-Ins

Things almost got ugly between Nate Diaz and AJ McKee.

The pair got into a scuffle during the Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley II weigh-ins Friday night in Tampa, Florida. Fortunately, it looks like they were separated just enough that no strikes were thrown.

You can watch it below:

As for the context, Diaz’s teammate Chris Avila is fighting Anthony Taylor on the undercard of the boxing event. Both fighters have history as Taylor beat Avila in a close decision when they fought at at Bellator 238 last year.

Clearly, the bad blood hasn’t settled as Diaz, Avila and Nick Maximov got into a shoving match with Taylor, McKee and others on their team.

AJ McKee Calls Out Nate Diaz

Although McKee is the Bellator featherweight champion while Diaz now exclusively competes at welterweight, the former had no problem squaring up to the Stockton native.

He even called him out after the altercation.

“Man, disrespect is disrespect,” McKee told The Schmo. “That’s my take on it. You only get so many passes… they like to throw bottles, I like to throw hands… “You know Nate, that whole little squad, they like to throw bottles — I like to throw these though… the level of disrespect has been dished out. It won’t go unheard of.”

You can watch his reaction below: