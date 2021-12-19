Jake Paul Sends Warning To UFC President Dana White: ‘Embarrassed Your Whole Company’

Jake Paul is coming after more UFC fighters.

The YouTuber-turned-boxer earned the biggest win of his boxing career when he put Tyron Woodley to sleep with an emphatic sixth-round knockout last night that went viral.

While most observers expected him to win, not many expected him to do in such fashion — especially against someone of Woodley’s calibre.

UFC president Dana White would have certainly not expected that. After all, he has developed a bit of a rivalry with Paul and has looked down on his chances regularly all the way back to the Ben Askren fight.

And now that Paul disposed of a former UFC welterweight champion, he only plans on embarrassing the UFC even more by beating even bigger stars in a boxing ring.

“I just knocked out a five-time UFC champion and embarrassed your whole company,” Paul said. “Please, please let me get Kamaru Usman. Please let me get [Nate] Diaz. Please let me get [Jorge] Masvidal. Please let me get [Conor] McGregor, because I’mma embarrass them, too. I promise you that, Dana. I promise you that.”

Jake Paul: People Should Be Scared

Paul notably promised he would f*ck Woodley up and he certainly delivered on that promise.

Whether he can do that to names like Masvidal and Diaz — who he called out in his post-fight interview — remain to be seen. But after his highlight reel knockout of Woodley, Paul believes everyone should be on high alert now.

“I would say this is number one because of the level of opposition,” Paul responded when asked if this was his best knockout. “He’s a five-time UFC champ, and I flatlined him. Ben Askren, not really a striker, Nate Robinson, basketball player. But the fact that I proved I have one-punch power on a legend of this sport — people are going to be scared. That’s why Masvidal and Nate Diaz got up out of their seats and left, because they didn’t want me to jump out of the ring and start going at them. People should be scared. Everyone’s on high alert. “… Everyone’s a target. No one’s safe. Hide your kids, hide your wife. I’m like Santa Claus, I’m coming down your chimney – I’ll f*ck everybody up. I’ll f*ck your whole family up.”

You can watch his full post-fight press conference below: