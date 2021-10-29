(Video) Logan Paul Slaps Heckler After Being Called A ‘P*ssy’

Logan Paul got slightly physical with a heckler on Wednesday night.

The YouTuber-turned-boxer was outside celebrity hotspot and nightclub Nightingale in West Hollywood when he was asked questions by a group of fans about a potential boxing match with Mike Tyson.

Paul remained coy which led to one heckler saying the following:

“Are you a p*ssy, or what?”

Everyone present was taken aback as the heckler, smiling, started leaving the scene only for Paul to be right behind and end up slapping him.

Paul shoved him a few more times before the heckler was separated and ended up going his separate ways.

You can watch the incident as well as some celebrity reactions below:

All in all, it’s hard to really blame Paul as this was certainly not unprovoked and the heckler was looking for attention.

Luckily, nobody was seriously hurt during the altercation and it’s highly unlikely there will be any assault charges laid on Paul, if any.

As for a boxing match with Tyson? It was reported earlier this month that it was set for February next year. Tyson — who returned to exhibition action in November last year — certainly has an eye on the Paul brothers.

“Well, that’s the money fight,” Tyson said of Logan and Jake Paul. “Those are the fights that make the money. Those guys have 75 million people watching them.”

2022 could be the weirdest year yet in the YouTube boxing world.