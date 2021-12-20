Nate Diaz, Jorge Masvidal Get Into Altercations With Fans In Tampa

Nate Diaz and Jorge Masvidal had quite the night in Tampa, Florida.

The UFC superstars were in attendance for the boxing card, headlined by Jake Paul and fellow MMA fighter Tyron Woodley on Saturday. The former foes would get into some altercations while at the arena, but not with each other.

They didn’t stay for the whole night, leaving the scene before Jake Paul knocked out the former UFC Champion. However, they both had time to get into it with fans.

‘Made You Flinch’

Nate Diaz idly walked by inside the arena where he made a fan spill all of his drink and also his ‘street cred’. There wouldn’t be much context, but it would end up being a hilarious video.

Diaz eyed a fan on Saturday, feinting a strike at him for no clear reason and the fan flinched wildly. The two would be separated and Diaz would end up just walking away. This wasn’t the only occurrence at the event.

‘Don’t Mess With Gamebred’

‘Street Jesus’ Jorge Masvidal preached his fists, but he wouldn’t need them in a completely different altercation with a fan. A fan in the crowd allegedly pushed the welterweight contender. Masvidal wouldn’t take this lightly.

The altercation was uploaded to TikTok as a video. The person involved claimed Masvidal was trying to fight him. Security would prevent this from happening, holding Masvidal back as the fan tried to calm him down. The fan would have both hands in the air as Masvidal talked trash.

There’s never a dull moment in MMA, especially when it comes to BMF’s Jorge Masvidal and Nate Diaz.