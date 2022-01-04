Mike Perry vs. Julian Lane Set For KnuckleMania On Feb. 19

Julian Lane will finally get his chance to ‘bang’.

Lane vs. Perry

The BKFC veteran gets his shot at promotional newcomer, ‘Platinum’ Mike Perry. The two are set to meet inside the ring at at BKFC’s ‘KnuckleMania’ event on February 19th. The match-up was first reported by Chris Taylor and the promotion will look to make an official announcement soon.

This just in! Mike Perry vs Julian Lane set for #KnuckleMania on February 19 👊🏼👊🏼 #BKFC — Chris Taylor (@CTaylor_96) January 4, 2022

Perry’s Arrival

Lane has pushing for a fight with ‘Platinum’ ever since his UFC release. Perry would sign a multi-fight deal with BKFC shortly thereafter, last October. While he landed a new home, he had a short stint at Triller. The striker would appear at Triller’s inaugural ‘Triad Combat’ event, beating pro boxer Michael Seals.

The win would break a two-fight losing streak and would be Perry’s first win since a decision over Mickey Gall in 2020. ‘Platinum’ looks to shine on in BKFC and stick to winning ways.

Lane Gets To Bang, Bro

The 34 year-old Lane has spent the rest of his combat sports career bare-knuckle boxing. The 2x TUF veteran would leave MMA behind to take part in the rise of BKFC. Lane would alternate between wins and losses, not being able to piece together a successful win streak. He is currently coming off a loss to former Bellator fighter David Rickels last October.

Despite this, he has never failed in terms of putting on a show for the fans. His ferocious energy and tendencies always make for good entertainment in and out of the ring. Lane is most known for his viral line on The Ultimate Fighter, where he cries and says ‘Let me bang bro’.

Face-to-face

This banging energy would even get him into some trouble with Perry last month.

While Perry was sitting at a commentary booth at BKFC Tampa, Lane would throw something at Perry. This would start an all-out brawl between the two ringside. After the altercation, Lane would continue to troll Perry, trying to get a fight with the UFC star.

It would end up paying off for Lane, with Perry locked and loaded for February 19th.