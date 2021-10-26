‘Platinum’ Mike Perry Signs Multi-Fight Contract With BKFC

As of today, Mike Perry is no longer a UFC fighter.

The UFC veteran spent a total of 5 years competing in the Octagon. Time has finally ran out for the fan-favorite who has just made his decision for his career’s next chapter.

Perry will trade 4-ounce MMA gloves for no gloves at all. On Tuesday, Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship officials confirmed to MMA Fighting that Perry penned a multi-fight deal with the promotion. This would follow Perry’s UFC release.

‘Platinum’ would have some big hits to start out his UFC run. He would win 3 out of his first 4 fights under the promotion. However, the hyped star would go downhill from there. Starting with a loss to Santiago Ponzinibbio, Perry would lose 7 of his next 10 fights.

The Florida fighter would be outboxed by Daniel Rodriguez in his last outing. This would be the last straw in Perry’s UFC career. Since then, Perry has been sharpening his boxing skills inside the ring. Given his skillset in striking and his durable chin, it’s only natural that Perry would sign with BKFC, which his style is tailor-made for.

“Let’s skip all the formalities!” Perry stated in a press release. “This sport is evolving and I am here to strike fear into the hearts of my competitors! I plan to intimidate the world when I show what a truly skilled combat specialist is capable of with his bare hands.” “I will dismantle the opposition and reach the glory I have longed for my entire life. I will be crowned King of the streets and King of combat sports! They will make me a Platinum Crown and carry me on the bloody backs of my defeated rivals! I am here to go straight to the top and make anyone think twice about entering my world! BKFC is my world!”

How will ‘Platinum’s’ career play out in BKFC?