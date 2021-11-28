Mike Perry After Triad Combat Win: “The Sky Is The Limit”

‘Platinum’ dropped his latest hit this weekend in Dallas, Texas.

The Triad

Former UFC fighter Mike Perry would be successful in his return to combat sports. He would bounce back from two straight losses to Tim Means and Daniel Rodriguez with a win over Michael Seals. Perry’s aggressiveness would be enough to seal the deal over the distance, getting his hand raised in a close split decision.

Perry would overcome a knockdown in round 4, but would hold a massive comeback, gaining a second wind after the moment.

Post-Fight Feelings

While the scorecards were controversial, Perry believes he did enough to get the win inside the triangular ring.

“I deserved the win because he stands tall and he fights in boxing,” Perry told MMA Junkie post-fight. “The sport is different, and we’ve got to meet in the middle. I traded with him, and I brought the fight to him. That’s why they gave me the dub, because he sat back too patiently, and I’m the one who put myself in danger to get the shots in.”

“Look at the ceiling in here, bro,” Perry said. “The sky is the limit. My son was here, I got the dub tonight. I’m just grateful man. I’m so humbled. I’m blessed. There’s a lot of people that were hating, and I thought about the speeches I would give after the fight, and I don’t have nothing bad to say to the haters because I only want to talk to my fans, and I’m grateful for all their support.”

From the Octagon to the triangle, Perry’s experience after testing free agency has been humbling so far. ‘Platinum’ really shined in the Lone Star State and is surrounded by the support of his family. Plus, he got a pretty good paycheck as well, which is also another win in itself.