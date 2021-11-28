Mike Perry Outworks Michael Seals In Slugfest – Triad Combat Results (Highlights)

Mike Perry is set for his first post-UFC fight.

‘Platinum’ will look to shine in Dallas, Texas appearing under the Triller banner. He takes on pro boxer Michael Seals inside the triangular ring, in the inaugural Triad Combat event.

Round 1:

Mike Perry immediately clinches Michael Seals into one of the corners. Perry continues to batter the body of Seals before he is separated by the referee. Perry closes distance well, landing punches before tying up his opponent in the clinch. Perry does a good job, repeating this strategy over and over again. Seals doesn’t have much success until the end of the round, managing to land on Perry.

Round 2:

Seals wobbles Perry with a right hand to start out the sequel round. Perry recovers quickly and stands his ground. Perry works in the clinch before getting Seals into the corner. Perry lands some heavy blows, turning up the heat. Seals would get off the ropes, trying to take back the round. Seals lands heavy on Perry to end the round, nearly sitting down ‘Platinum’.

Round 3:

Perry opens up aggressively, making it a dog fight with wild hooks. Perry presses Seals into the clinch. Perry controls the center of the ring, keeping Seals on the back foot. Perry finishes our strong, backing Seals into the ropes with a flurry of punches. Seals trades punches with Perry in the pocket and the round ends.

Round 4:

Perry starts out strong but ends up getting dropped in the first 10 seconds. His aggression was his downfall as Seals countered perfectly with a check left hook. Perry gets up quickly. The two continue to exchange on the feet with Seals getting the better of Perry. Perry clinches up as the round ends.

Round 5:

Perry pressures forward, landing a good amount of blows to Seals. Perry keeps up with the constant pressure with constant punches. Perry continues to work as he corners Seals. The two clinch but are quickly separated. Perry lands a good right hook before going back to the clinch.

Round 6:

Following work in the clinch, Perry slips and rips punches to Seals. Perry pours it on as he maintains a heavy output of punches on Seals. Punch, after punch, Perry has no shortage of them as he continues to land. Seals lands a brutal uppercut on Perry followed by a beautiful body shot. Perry returns fire with a furious frenzy of punches.

Round 7:

Perry starts it off with lightning-fast speed. ‘Platinum’ looks to tire out Seals with relentless work in the clinch. Perry goes to the body and then to head, mixing it up well inside the triangle. Perry outworks the pro boxer with Seals not getting much off of him. Perry continues to dig at Seals with both men slugging it out in the last round. Perry has him backed in the corner, as he throws an onslaught.

Official result: Mike Perry defeats Michael Seals (65-67, 65-67, 67-65)

Check out the highlights below:

Violence is guaranteed when Mike Perry is involved #TriadCombat pic.twitter.com/VkmlBtCuk0 — FITE (@FiteTV) November 28, 2021

Michael Seals stuns Mike Perry in the fourth! #TriadCombat pic.twitter.com/uR1NVndkxO — FITE (@FiteTV) November 28, 2021

Michael Seals landing a brutal uppercut on Mike Perry #TriadCombat pic.twitter.com/RcyPTzJIXc — FITE (@FiteTV) November 28, 2021

Platinum takes a split over Michael Seals. Do you agree with the decision? #TriadCombat pic.twitter.com/D0nFm86dbE — FITE (@FiteTV) November 28, 2021