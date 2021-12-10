(Video) Mike Perry Gets Into A Brawl With Julian Lane Ringside At BKFC Tampa

Mike Perry may have his first opponent secured for his Bare Knuckle FC debut.

Perry was on commentary during BKFC Tampa on Thursday night as he was discussing his move from the UFC to bare knuckle boxing.

And right before a fight was about to take place, former UFC fighter and fellow BKFC fighter Julian Lane, who was in the crowd, threw some pieces of paper at Perry.

“.@JulianLaneMMA provoking @PlatinumPerry at #BKFCTAMPA. Will they fight in @bareknucklefc in 2022?”

“Platinum” was naturally provoked and after a bit more trash talk from Lane, a brawl ensued between the pair at ringside.

You can watch the brawl below courtesy of Lane’s Instagram:

Mike Perry vs. Julian Lane In 2022?

Perry recently signed with BKFC following his release from the UFC.

However, he most recently competed at Triller Triad Combat in Arlington, Texas, where he earned a split decision win over Michael Seals after bouncing back from an early knockdown.

He has no official opponent for his BKFC debut and Lane may have just put his name in the hat.

However, the man most notably known for wanting to bang has business to take care of first as he takes on Kaleb Harris at BKFC Fight Night: Jackson next month.

Do you want to see a Mike Perry vs. Julian Lane fight in bare knuckle boxing?