Michelle Waterson (17-8) will face Angela Hill (12-8) in the main event of UFC Vegas 10 in a strawweight showdown. Thiago Santos vs Glover Texeira was the original main event of the card, but the fight was postponed due to a positive Covid-19 test.

The news was reported by ESPN’s Ariel Helwani on Twitter.

Michelle Waterson x Angela Hill will be the new UFC main event on Sept. 12, sources say. Five-round fight. It’s getting bumped up to the headliner spot after the original main — Glover Teixeira x Thiago Santos — was canceled earlier this week after Teixeira tested + for COVID. — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) September 4, 2020

The fight will be a five-round main event. This is surprising considering the fact previous fights that were promoted to a main event spot were only scheduled for three rounds. Israel Adesanya vs Anderson Silva, or more recently Aleksander Rakic vs Anthony Smith after Zabit Magomedsharipov vs Yair Rodriguez was postponed.

Waterson’s last fight resulted in a split decision loss to former champion Carla Esparza at UFC 249. That was her second loss in a row after a rough outing against Joanna Jedrezejczyk. Waterson is now back against the wall as she faces a possible third straight loss.

Angela Hill is in a bit of a different dynamic. She was riding a three fights winning streak and looked like the next contender in the strawweight division before loosing a razor-close split decision to Claudia Gadelha. Hill is still one of the highest-rated fighters in the division and she proposes a tough stylistical match-up for Waterson.

For now the official line-up of UFC Vegas 10 is this one:

Michelle Waterson (17-8) vs. Angela Hill (12-8)

Roxanne Modafferi (24-17) vs. Andrea Lee (11-4)

Matt Schnell (14-5) vs. Tyson Nam (19-11-1)

Tagir Ulanbekov (10-1) vs. Bruno Silva (10-4-2, 1NC)

Frank Camacho (22-9) vs. Brok Weaver (15-5)

Billy Quarantillo (14-2) vs. Kyle Nelson (13-3)

Bryan Barberena (14-7) vs. Anthony Ivy (8-3)

Matt Frevola (8-1-1) vs. Roosevelt Roberts (10-2)

Alan Patrick (15-2) vs. Bobby Green (26-10-1)

Ed Herman (25-14, 1NC) vs. Mike Rodriguez (11-4, 1NC)

Sijara Eubanks (5-4) vs. Julia Avila (8-1)