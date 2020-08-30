It’s time for the Main Event of the evening! UFC Vegas 8 wraps up with a light-heavyweight showdown. Former title challenger Anthony Smith (32-15) faces off against Aleksander Rakic (12-2). With a light-heavyweight title now vacant, this fight could place the winner in a position to get a shot at the belt. Smith vs Rakic is up Next, live from Las Vegas!

Round 1

Both fighters come out orthodox and touch gloves. A nice leg kick lands for Rakic. Smith responds with big leg kicks of his own. Rakic goes to the body with a big kick and slides away. Another leg kick from Rakic sends Smith to the ground and Rakic jumps on top of him. Smith takes Rakic’s back but Rakic gets him off of him. Rakic gets a front headlock and pushes Smith to the fence. Rakic maintains top control and looks to land some ground and pound. Smith defends well on the ground but Rakic keeps him on his back. Rakic postures up and lands some ground an pound. End of the round.

10-9 Rakic

Round 2

Rakic opens up with a leg kick and a body kick. Smith gets into a clinch after exchanging right hands with his opponent. Smith gets a takedown but Rakic gets the top position. Rakic stays on top and lands some shots to the head. Rakic postures up and keeps Smith pinned to the fence. Rakic lands some more ground and pound and the round ends.

10-9 Rakic

Round 3

Rakic starts with another Leg kick and lands a knee, but Smith pushes through it. Smith attempts another takedown but ends up on his back. Rakic lands some ground and pound. Rakic knees Smith to the body and keeps him down. Smith attempts to get back up but Rakic stays on top of him. Rakic lands a few knees to the thigh. Rakic postures up and lands some ground and pound, he lets Smith back up as the fight ends.

10-9 Rakic

Official results: Aleksander Rakic defeats Anthony Smith by unanimous decision (30-26, 30-27, 30-27 x3).

Check the highlights below:

No bad blood. Only respect at the end of the day 🤝 #UFCVegas8 pic.twitter.com/r6fky68LNn — UFC (@ufc) August 30, 2020