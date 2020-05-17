UFC on ESPN 8 Results: Claudia Gadelha Defeats Angela Hill in 15 Minute Battle (Highlights)

Claudia Gadelha was able to outlast Angela Hill in a very narrow decision.

Our co-main event has arrived in the women’s strawweight division as Claudia Gadelha (17-4-0) takes on Angela Hill (12-7-0)

Round 1:

The first round of our co-main event is underway! Gadelha lands a nice left hand to start things off. Gadelha goes for a takedown briefly but lands on the separation. Hill lands a nice knee to the body. Gadelha lands a left hook and follows it with a jab. Hill lands a good jab and shot to the body. Gadelha lands a nice right hook and initiates the clinch. The two continue in the clinch as Gadelha looks for a takedown. Hill continues to defend but Gadelha is going no where.

Gadelha lands the takedown.

Gadelha lands in side control and looks to continue advancing position with under a minute to go. Gadelha lands some small strikes from the top as Hill works her way to the fence. Gadelha lands a couple big shots as Hill tries to get up. Hill manages to get to her feet as Gadelha continues landing with the first round coming to an end.

10-9 Gadelha

Round 2:

The second round is underway. Hill lands a nice jab but Gadelha lands a big left hand. Hill lands a nice combination. Gadelha lands a straight jab up the middle.

Hill lands a huge right that drops Gadelha.

Hill allows Gadelha to get up and continues landing at a distance. Gadelha goes for a single leg but is unsuccessful. Gadelha lands a nice right hand and initiates the clinch. Hill reverses and lands a couple knees to the body. The two separate and Gadelha lands a nice combination. Hilll lands another nice left hook. Big shot from Gadelha pushes Hill back. Gadelha connects again on the same punch. Hill lands to the body and then the head. Hill looks for a front kick but misses. Hill lands a nice jab and knee to the body as the round comes to an end.

10-9 Hill

Round 3:

Final round begins and Hill continues to land that left hand. Gadelha lands a big left hand in the pocket. Hill lands a nice left hook as Gadelha looks to close the distance. Hill goes in for a combination and Gadelha connects with a right hook. Hill lands an elbow as Gadelha counters with a big right.

Hill lands a nice jab down the middle.

Gadelha lands a low kick as Hill continues to pepper her with jabs. Left hook lands for Hill again. Hill lands a nice knee to the body and then a jab. Gadelha lands a big left hook as Hill came in. Under a minute to go and and Gadelha lands a nice right hand. Gadelha clinches up against the fence and lands a big elbow on the exit. Gadelha lands a good right hand with under thirty to go. Gadelha lands another left hand as Hill goes for a high kick. The two exchange blows again as the fight comes to an end.

10-9 Gadelha

Official Result: Claudia Gadelha defeats Angela Hill via split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)

Check the highlights below: