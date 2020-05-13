Michelle Waterson Addresses Her UFC 249 Split Decision Loss, Thanks Her Fans

Michelle Waterson Addresses Her Loss Against Carla Esparza and Takes the High Road

There are a few common phrases and buzzwords in the mixed martial arts community that fans are tired of seeing/hearing. Trying to make sense of “MMA match” or praying to the “MMA Gods” that something will happen has run its course. Furthermore, fans are tired of hearing the viewers’ voice that their favorite fighter was robbed during a close decision. However, in the case of Michelle Waterson vs Carla Esparza, almost the entire community came together. The match was extremely close. And, many spectators believed that Waterson should have gotten the nod. Who knows how Waterson truly feels about the decision, but she took to social media to address the decision loss in the most humble and classy way possible.

Carla Esparza defeated Michelle Waterson via split decision (27-30, 29-28, 30-27). Their fight appeared on the preliminary portion of the UFC 249 card. During the match, both ladies battled back and forth intensely for the duration of their fifteen-minute clash. Fans viewing on social media were shocked when Carla ended the fight with her hand raised,

Waterson Addresses Carla Esparza Split Decision Loss

After the match, Waterson took to social media to address the matchup. Instead of bickering or making excuses, she took the high road and praised her coaches and teammates.

“Blessed to have the opportunity to do what I love, learn, and grow as a martial artist,” Waterson wrote. “Just like in life, the fight doesn’t always go your way. Thank you for the dance @carlaesparza1 thank you @danawhite and all the @ufc staff for making this happen! (I) also want to thank all my teammates and coaches who gave me their time and energy. I have the most amazing people in my corner! And I have the most amazing fans! Thank you for always showing me love,” finished Michelle.

Sound Off on the Decision

Do fans believe that Waterson should have won the decision? Or did the judges get it right? Let us know in the comments below.