Julian Marquez Starts Charity Campaign In Exchange For Miley Cyrus Valentines Request

To a lot of people, it seemed that Julian Marquez blew whatever chance he had with Miley Cyrus, after making demands to the pop star. However it seems that he will be using this spotlight for charity, and only then will he do what Miley asked.

Heading into UFC 258, most casual fans had no idea who Marquez was. That all changed when he got the come-from-behind knockout over Maki Pitolo, and asked Miley Cyrus to be his Valentine.

To the surprise of everyone, Miley responded, saying that he would get his wish if he shaved an “MC” into his chest hair. In what many called a baffling move, he responded by telling her to get his nickname as a henna tattoo across her midsection.

Julian Marquez Uses This For Charity

While Julian Marquez maintained that he had something in the works, and did not blow this opportunity, most people did not believe him. However that all changed after he shared a post to his Instagram.

Here, the UFC middleweight revealed that he is looking to raise money for Barstool Sport’s COVID-19 relief fund. If successful in reaching his goal, he will fulfill Miley’s request to shave her initials into his chest.

“So grateful for everyone’s support since #UFC258 on Saturday and I really wanna pay it forward. If you wanna see @mileycyrus’ Valentine’s Day wish come true, follow the link in the bio to donate to The Barstool Fund. When we hit our target number for @barstoolsports small business Covid relief fund, I’m breaking out the clippers and making America’s sweetheart’s dream come true 💝 Super excited to collaborate with such a great foundation for an awesome cause, so follow the link and let’s get donating!”

If you wish to donate to the fund, you can do so at the link here. It is not exactly clear what the goal is, for Julian Marquez to shave an “MC” into his chest, but at the time of writing the fund has raised about $36 million to help small businesses.

This is quite the kind gesture from this UFC fighter, using his spotlight for a good cause. It will be interesting to watch how this story develops.