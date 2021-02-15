Daniel Cormier Roasts Julian Marquez’s Response To Miley Cyrus: ‘He Blew It’

Daniel Cormier believes Julian Marquez blew his shot with Miley Cyrus.

Following a triumphant return to the Octagon at UFC 258 this past weekend, Marquez asked Cyrus to be his valentine during his post-fight interview.

It didn’t take long for Cyrus to respond as she asked for one small demand.

Shave an MC into your chest hair and I am YOURS ❤️ Happy VDay and Congrats my love! — Miley Ray Cyrus (@MileyCyrus) February 14, 2021

Instead, Marquez responded with a counter-demand, much to the shock of the entire combat sports world.

@MileyCyrus If you get a henna tattoo that says Cuban Missle Crisis above your belly button like 2pac I’m in #ThugLife 😏 https://t.co/cGA4gBOVJI pic.twitter.com/I6TqI0fNz9 — Julian marquez (@JMarquezMMA) February 14, 2021

That led to Cyrus shutting Marquez down soon after as many observers felt he blew his chance, Cormier included.

“With a demand? You come and give a demand to Miley Cyrus, Julian Marquez?” Cormier said on DC & Helwani (via @jedigoodman). “It was a blunder, because now it’s over. It’s over. She’s not engaging anymore, it’s over. She’s like ‘well, I gave the UFC guy a Tweet. I gave the guy an opportunity’ If he would have, she would have responded, she would have retweeted it, she would have talked about it. But now? “This is the action of a guy that’s never had a girlfriend. I don’t think Julian Marquez has ever had a girlfriend in his life. You don’t see stuff like that. You got the cool girl! You got the belle of the ball to respond. All you’ve got to do is go and shave the ‘MC’ and the moment you take the picture, you can just shave it all off and it’ll grow back in two days. But instead, you make a demand to Miley Cyrus. “… I crumbled for the poor guy. I literally just died inside for the poor guy. Julian, you blew it. He’s a nice guy, but he blew it.”

One of the all time blunders in the history of blunders.#DCandHelwani pic.twitter.com/kEFZL1F6YE — Jed I. Goodman (@jedigoodman) February 15, 2021

Marquez Insists He Hasn’t Blown It

Marquez, however, doesn’t believe he blew it.

“I have not shaven an ‘MC’ in my chest just yet,” Marquez told MMA Junkie Radio. “I flew home (Sunday) and spent some time with my family. It’s been 31 months. I’ve spent two camps away from my family, kind of pushing them away. I’ve spent the majority of the time with my grandmother. But here’s the thing: A man’s chest hair is sacred. It’s like a lion’s mane. It’s very difficult to shave. But I am talking to some people right now and we have something in the works for everybody. “Trust me, everything is going to work out the way you guys want it to work out. Everything is going the way it should go. For everyone saying I blew it, I think that’s hilarious because that’s not what it looks like on this side.”

It should be interesting to see what he has in store.