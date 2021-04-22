Jorge Masvidal Plans To ‘Expose’ Kamaru Usman As ‘The Coward That He Is’

In case you haven’t been paying attention, Jorge Masvidal and Kamaru Usman do not like each other. Ahead of their rematch at UFC 261, Jorge is brimming with anticipation to prove that he is the better fighter and expose Kamaru for who he really is.

Before they even fought the first time, the beef between Masvidal and Usman was palpable. They even came close to blows outside the Octagon, before Jorge stepped up on short notice to face the champ at UFC 251.

Although Usman dominated that fight handily, he offered to give Jorge a second crack at gold, in order to silence the idea that things would go different if the BMF champ had a full camp. So now they will face off against each other this weekend, at UFC 261.

Kamaru Usman Is A Coward

It goes without saying that there is still no love lost between Jorge Masvidal and Kamaru Usman, ahead of this second contest between the two. Each man has had their fair share of negative comments for the other, never holding back on the trash talk.

This was seen in full force yet again, when Jorge was speaking on SportsCenter. Here he made it clear that his plan is to dismantle the welterweight champ, and prove to the world that he is a coward.

“We’re just excited. I’m ready to go, I’m ready to shut this show down. There’s going to be violent action from start to finish,” Masvidal said. “I’m going to expose the coward that he is, and I say that with all honesty because he’s nothing but a coward man. He said. a lot of things that crossed the line, so let’s get in there and find out who’s a real man and who’s not.”

One thing that Masvidal has been saying is that Usman lacks power in his hands, which goes against what we saw from the champ in his bouts with Gilbert Burns and Colby Covington, both of which ended by TKO. However Jorge stands by this sentiment, regardless of those fights.

“I got in there 25 minutes with him and I never wobbled, and he never hit my chin and I said ‘Oh snap, I don’t want to get hit again,'” he said. “I was very tired, I was fatigued, and that’s usually when the hit will hurt you. That’s like times triple, if you’re fatigued and someone touches you it’s way worse. He doesn’t hit man, he doesn’t crack. “The scouting report, who’s he doing it against?” Masvidal added. “The last guy he beat up was a BJJ guy, and the guy before that where he broke his jaw was some fragile wrestler guy. “These guys are not dudes that are made out of stone. They’re not dudes that made a living off of (striking). Those guys that he beat up on the feet are dudes that made a living off of ‘Oh let me hug another man’ and stuff like that. I don’t compete like that, I don’t make my money like that. People pay to see me because I’m going to give them what they want; entertainment and nothing but violence.”

Jorge Masvidal Shares His Ideal McDonald’s Meal

Interestingly enough, despite being a world class athlete with a strict diet to follow, Jorge Masvidal loves to eat at McDonald’s. This is his favorite place for a cheat meal, even well into his fight camps.

So what is his go-to meal when he hits up the Golden Arches? He did not want to part with the secret initially, but the totality of his order is somewhat intimidating to hear.

“I shouldn’t be giving out the secret sauce but here we go. I get the double quarter pounder with the extra Big Mac sauce, ooh about two orders of French fries, a sundae, caramel on top fudge on the bottom so that when I get to it, it’s nice and cold, and maybe like a double cheeseburger with that and I’m good. That’s my meal.”

Jorge Masvidal will be able to eat all the McDonald’s he wants after UFC 261 this weekend. You can rest assured that, especially if he beats Kamaru Usman, he will be getting that ideal cheat meal.