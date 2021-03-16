 Skip to Content

Dana White States UFC 261 Will Allow Full Crowd of 15,000 Fans, Usman vs Masvidal Rematch Set

UFC President Dana White announced that UFC 261 will feature 3 title fights and will allow crowds to fill at max capacity in Jacksonville, Florida.

Posted on Last updated: By: Author Rory Robinson

UFC President Dana White will finally get his wish of returning to full capacity crowds. At UFC 261, the crowd will be full as the UFC puts on a stacked card in Jacksonville, Florida featuring three title fights. 

Dana on UFC 261

News of the stacked card broke via Dana himself on Twitter. White released a promotional video stating the company is finally back to normal. 

UFC 261 Details

“I’ve been waiting a year to tell you, we are back,” said White. “UFC 261 will be in Jacksonville, Florida with a full house of fans at the Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena. “

Featured on the card will be three title fights. The first announced was a welterweight title fight between Kamaru Usman and Jorge Masvidal in a rematch. Next, was a women’s flyweight championship match between titleholder Valentina Shevchenko and Jessica Andrade. And lately, a women’s strawweight title fight between Zhang Weili and Rose Namajunas. 

” This is a stacked card in front of 15,000 UFC fans, said White.” Tickets go on sale very soon so keep checking Ticketmaster for details. Ladies and gentlemen, we are back. I just want to say thank you Jacksonville. I love you guys. We will see you soon,” finished White. 

Returning to Crowds

Originally, Dana had plans of returning to the state of Texas after they provided an update on max capacity events. 

MMA Junkie has since then spoken with the TDLR with an update in operations. They provided an update on crowd capacity, testing protocols, and when the UFC could return. 

“Business capacity is included in Gov. Abbott’s removal of state-imposed restrictions, as are masks. Venues can operate at 100 percent occupancy beginning Wednesday. The TDLR’s first full-capacity event is a boxing card this Saturday in Dallas,” reported MMA Junkie.

Of course, the decision to open at max capacity could be concerning. Especially due to the lenient nature of Florida’s handling of the coronavirus. However, now that the United States has begun vaccinating its citizens, the event could be safer than originally expected.

Are fans excited for a full crowd during UFC 261?

