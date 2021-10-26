Jon Jones Plummets To Fourth In UFC Pound-For-Pound Rankings

For years Jon Jones sat atop the pound-for-pound rankings, only having his position disturbed on a couple of brief occasions. After dropping to second place, he has not fallen even more spots on the list.

It seems that fans and the MMA community in general are growing impatient with the antics of Jones. Of course there is his lengthy list of transgressions over the years, both in and out of the cage, but the breaking point seems to have been after his most recent allegations of domestic battery.

After news broke of this, Jon dropped from first to second in the men’s pound-for-pound rankings on the official UFC website. However the most recent round of rankings has seen the former light heavyweight champion go from second, all the way down to fourth, coming behind Kamaru Usman, Alexander Volkanovski, and Israel Adesanya.

Jon Jones Is Losing Favor

There has been a large portion of the fanbase that was sticking with Jon Jones throughout his PED issues, USADA suspensions, DUIs, cocaine use, and general habit of messing up. However there seems to be a serious decline in the wake of these most recent allegations.

Of course, Jon is innocent until proven guilty, but there have already been more repercussions from this incident, than most of his other hiccups. The most notable of these being that Mike Winkeljohn banned him from his longtime gym, until Jon can get sober and figure out the situations he is faced with.

Hopefully this backlash will start to weigh on Jon Jones, watching someone he has beefed with like Israel Adesanya surpassing him on the P4P ranks. The fans that he still has would like nothing more than to see the 34 year old get it together and get his life back on the right track, then we can perhaps see his long awaited heavyweight debut.