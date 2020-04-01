Jon Jones Releases First Statement After DWI Arrest

Jon Jones Releases Statement After DWI Arrest

Jon Jones has just pled guilty to his DWI charges. However, he will not face any jail time for his crimes. He will have to do 96 hours of community custody. Plus, one year of administered probation, and a minimum of 90 days of outpatient therapy. Furthermore, Jones would have to complete 48 hours of community service. Jon has made his first official statement since the DWI and has promised to work on his alcohol problem.

Official Jon Jones Statement

As all expected, Jon Jones remained relatively quiet throughout the entire legal process. Especially immediately after everything happened. However, now Jon has made his first official statement since the incident has occurred. The message came through his management team amidst the current climate of the worldwide virus. Furthermore, the statement was obtained and distributed through TMZ.

“While we all work to understand and cope with stress and uncertainties surrounding the current state of our world, I want to express how truly disappointed I am that I have become the source of a negative headline again, especially during these trying times,” Jones said. “I am disappointed for letting down the people I care about the most – my family, friends and my fans. This morning I entered into a plea deal with the Albuquerque DA’s office. accept full responsibility for my actions. and, I know that I have some personal work to do to which involves the unhealthy relationship I have with alcohol. “I’ve dedicated so much time and energy to improve my community, and I will not allow this personal setback to hinder my work within the community when we need it most. I truly appreciate the support I have received from the community of Albuquerque and all my fans around the world. i very much look forward to putting this behind me. Thank you all for your continued love and support and please take care of yourselves.”

Battles With Alcohol

Like always, Jones has expressed that he plans on learning from his mistakes. Hopefully, this time he’s able to follow through with the bettering of himself. Especially when it comes to his issues with alcohol.