Mike Winkeljohn: Jon Jones Is ‘Not Allowed To Come To The Gym’ After Recent Arrest

Jon Jones has been taking some flack from the MMA community after his most recent arrest. This frustration has apparently spilled over into his coaching staff, as Mike Winkeljohn says Jon can no longer train at the gym.

Jones has been working with Winkeljohn for years, at Jackson-Wink MMA. Even throughout the former light heavyweight champion’s many run-ins with the law, he has still be welcomed back to the gym who has helped him grow.

However it seems that this is no longer the case, at least not for now. Speaking on the MMA Hour, Mike revealed that Jon is no longer allowed to train at the gym, as a direct result of his most recent arrest for domestic violence.

“I’m very disappointed. It’s tough… I just had a conversation with him. I said ‘Jon, here’s the deal man. You’re like my little brother. You have to stop drinking and fix these things (before) you come back to the gym,’” Winkeljohn said. “So at the moment, he’s out of the gym. He’s not allowed to come to the gym, because I feel I had to do that, because ignoring it and expecting different results, as they say, is insanity. He has a lot of yes people around him that won’t tell him the truth. So he might hate me for it, but I had to tell him the truth. In my heart, gosh that guy is capable of greatness and I’m not just talking about fighting. In my heart I hope he comes back and wins the heavyweight title, stops drinking and comes forward and goes on to bigger things.”

Mike Winkeljohn Has Hope For Jon Jones

Mike Winkeljohn went on to explain that he teaches a women’s self defense class, and would not feel right doing nothing to support those ladies. However he does make it clear that this was a decision he made himself, and he can not control what other people like Greg Jackson do with Jon Jones.

Nevertheless he has not given up on the former light heavyweight champ. He says that he still believes that Jones can turn it around and get back on track, as long as he puts himself in a position to be successful.

“Jon would never do anything bad if he wasn’t drunk. Honestly that’s it. But he’s gotta fix it,” Winkeljohn said. “In my heart I do (think he can fix it). If he’s willing to accept the truth, and if others out there stop being yes people, I think it will help. But honestly, it’s no one else’s fault. This is just a decision between he and I, and I hope I made the right decision. If not, I’m okay with it.”

This is a bold move from Mike Winkeljohn, especially when you consider how long Jon Jones has been training with him. It will be interesting to see if this serves as a wake-up call for Jonny Bones.