Israel Adesanya Comments on Recent Jon Jones Arrest: “I swear I said he’s gonna f** up again, he can’t help it.”

Israel Adesanya has reacted to the recent news of Jon Jones and his arrest. Recent headlines told the story of Jones’s latest run-in with the law, including domestic violence charges.

Initial Police Reports

Jones was recently inducted into the UFC Hall of Fame for his fight against Alexander Gustafsson back in 2013. But shortly after, Jon was arrested in Las Vegas, Nevada, with a multitude of charges.

Later it was revealed that Jones was arrested for misdemeanor battery, domestic violence, and injuring or tampering with a vehicle. Further details came out about the arrest in a police report that MMA Fighting obtained.

“As Jones was being detained, he became irate and smashed his head into the front hood of the [Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department] patrol vehicle leaving a medium size dent as well as chipping of some of the paint on the vehicle,” police wrote in the report.

Jon’s fiance, Jessie Moses, was bleeding from “her nose and mouth” when police arrived on the scene. While she seemed hesitant to reveal that Jones hit her, police did share that from their viewpoint, Jessie was rattled at the idea of Jones possibly being released.

Adesanya Comments on Jones Arrest

Fans of the sport took to social media to react to the news surrounding Jon. Many MMA supporters and fighters believe that Jones shouldn’t be given more opportunities. Israel Adesanya also believes that fans shouldn’t give more chances to Jones as a repeat offender of breaking the law.

I’m sure y’all will give him “one more chance” lol. I swear I said he’s gonna fuck up again, he can’t help it. Now here we are. I’ve made mistakes in my time, I learn from them. I don’t think this is the first time this has happened in his house. But yea…posi vibez goiz 🌻✨ pic.twitter.com/i6i3N6O3s3 — Israel Adesanya (@stylebender) September 28, 2021

“I’m sure y’all will give him “one more chance” lol. I swear I said he’s gonna fuck up again, he can’t help it. Now here we are. I’ve made mistakes in my time, I learn from them. I don’t think this is the first time this has happened in his house. But yea…posi vibez goiz,” wrote Adesanya.

Both Jones and Adesanya have had their fair share of online exchanges with each other. The men also have hinted at fighting each other, yet the fight never came to fruition.

What do fans think about the comments made by Israel Adesanya in regards to Jon Jones?