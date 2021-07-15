Joe Rogan Reacts To Conor McGregor Leg Break: ‘People Are Getting Good At Breaking People’s Bones’

When Conor McGregor broke his leg in the rubber match with Dustin Poirier, it was just the most recent in a trend of injuries in the Octagon. Joe Rogan seems to think that this is just the way the sport is evolving.

Rogan was sitting cageside, calling the action when the unthinkable happened and McGregor broke his tibia. Most notably he was the subject of controversy as he opted to still interview the Irishman after the fight ended, while he was still on the canvas, having his broken leg looked at.

Speaking in a recent episode of his podcast, Joe reflected on the incident and discussed the comments that Conor’s coach, John Kavanagh made about there being a preexisting injury to that leg. Moreover Joe pondered that there were probably more than a few factors that led to the final break.

“It was probably damaged more than once, because Dustin checked one of the kicks and then pointed to Conor’s shin like ‘I know that hurt you,'” Rogan said.

He then pointed to some comments from longtime kickboxer John Wayne Parr, who noted a leg kick that buckled Conor’s shin, right before the Irishman threw a teep kick that hit Dustin’s elbow. The UFC commentator thinks that the combination of these kicks is what led to the actual break.

Joe Rogan On The Recent String Of In-Cage Injuries

Joe Rogan goes on to note that this was far from the first injury to happen in recent times. In fact, there has been some sort of catastrophic broken bones in each of the last few major PPV events.

To Joe, he believes that this is just a step in the evolution of the sport. He thinks that fighters are just getting to the point where they break each other’s bones, and that is what has been happening.

“Here’s what’s really crazy. There’s been so many fights in the UFC, and to have all these breaks in a row; Jacare Souza got his arm broken, Chris Weidman got his leg broken. There’s been a ton of breaks over and over again,” Rogan said. “People are getting good at breaking people’s bones. That’s really what it is… The odds of these things happening in this number is nuts.”

Do you agree with Joe Rogan about the cause of Conor McGregor’s leg break? Or do you think the preexisting injury was the cause, like John Kavanagh says?