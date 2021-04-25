 Skip to Content

Graphic: Chris Weidman’s Leg Snaps As Uriah Hall Checks Low Kick – UFC 261 Results (Highlights)

Chris Weidman's leg gets checked by Uriah Hall and snaps in two.

Posted on Last updated: By: Author Frank Bonada

The former middleweight champion, Chris Weidman, is set to take on one of the most explosive strikers at 185lbs in Uriah Hall. Weidman has stated that he has title aspirations once again, but Hall is a brutal knockout artist and will is no easy fight for even the most elite middleweight fighter.

Round 1

Wideman throws a leg kick. He steps back and breaks his leg! Weidman’s leg literally snapped in half as Uriah Hall checked it.

Official Decision: Uriah Hall Wins TKO (Leg Check).

Check Out The Highlights Below: 

