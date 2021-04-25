Graphic: Chris Weidman’s Leg Snaps As Uriah Hall Checks Low Kick – UFC 261 Results (Highlights)

The former middleweight champion, Chris Weidman, is set to take on one of the most explosive strikers at 185lbs in Uriah Hall. Weidman has stated that he has title aspirations once again, but Hall is a brutal knockout artist and will is no easy fight for even the most elite middleweight fighter.

Round 1

Wideman throws a leg kick. He steps back and breaks his leg! Weidman’s leg literally snapped in half as Uriah Hall checked it.

Official Decision: Uriah Hall Wins TKO (Leg Check).

Check Out The Highlights Below:

تحذير ⚠️ فيديو قد لا يناسب البعض . لحظة إصابة كريس وايدمان .. #UFC261 pic.twitter.com/1RJJJM4XNn — UFC Arab 🌙 (@UFC_Arabs) April 25, 2021

*WARNING GRAPHIC FOOTAGE* Chris Weidman snaps his leg on first kick during fight vs. Uriah Hall. #UFC261

pic.twitter.com/GfimMxwVYJ — Elma Aksalic (@ElmaAksalic) April 25, 2021

Can't keep a champion down. Wishing @ChrisWeidman a speedy recovery 🙏 pic.twitter.com/QuUdDQFVh2 — UFC (@ufc) April 25, 2021

"I hope he's okay. I wish his family well if you guys are watching."@UriahHallMMA had a classy message for Chris Weidman and his family after their fight at #UFC261 ended with an injury to Weidman's leg. pic.twitter.com/u12EWgoQaK — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) April 25, 2021