Joe Rogan Shows Off Brutal Kicks, Training With John Wayne Parr

Joe Rogan Trains With Muay Thai Champ John Wayne Parr

One of the fan favorite Snapple facts that is constantly regurgitated in MMA is the fact that Joe Rogan has a Taekwondo background. Now he showed his brutal kicks, while training with a combat sports legend.

Rogan has been doing martial arts almost his entire life. From Taekwondo to BJJ, he has spent tons of time training. That is why, despite never competing, he was always able to provide a strong voice for MMA for many years.

Although, surprise surprise, Joe Rogan can still learn a lot about his technique. This was on full display with a recent Instagram post of the UFC commentator doing some training. However he was not alone. In fact, the man holding his pads is none other than multiple time World Kickboxing and Muay Thai champion John Wayne Parr.

This was followed up by another video of Parr sharing some tips with Rogan.

The videos do a great job of showing how skilled and knowledgeable John Wayne Parr is. Furthermore, it speaks to the character of Joe Rogan, that he is so humble and open to learning. It was just a really fun thing to see.