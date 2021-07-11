 Skip to Content

Conor McGregor To Jolie Poirier: “Hey Baby, Hit Me Back Up” (UFC 264)

Conor McGregor sent a message to Dustin Poirier's wife after losing at UFC 264.

Chris De Santiago

Things got ugly at UFC 264

And no, we’re not talking about Conor McGregor’s freak ankle-break in round 1. The heated trash talk between Dustin Poirier and McGregor just went another level. 

In the lead-up to his doctor stoppage loss, the Irishman would attempt to get inside the head of Poirier, showcasing a DM allegedly sent to him by Jolie Poirier, Dustin’s wife. “The Diamond’s” mental state would not be cracked however. Poirier brushed it off and said he had a laugh about it with his wife. 

The end of the trilogy would not bring an end to the rivalry between the foes. 

Poirier would rattle McGregor, mocking him after being announced the winner. As expected, McGregor would fire back on the mic, filmed from the Octagon floor. 

“I was boxing the bleeding hell off him, kicking the bleeding leg off him.” McGregor told Joe Rogan. “This is not over. If we have to take this outside for him, it’s all outside. I don’t give a bollocks.”

Watch the video:

 

“…Your wife is in my DMs. Hey baby, hit me back up, I’ll chat with you later on.” McGregor told Jolie Poirier, as she flipped him off. “I’ll be at the afterparty. You little ho, fuck him.”

The rivalry continues between “The Notorious” Conor McGregor and the soon to be 2x UFC title challenger (and potentially a UFC Champion), Dustin Poirier. 

