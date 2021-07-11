Conor McGregor To Jolie Poirier: “Hey Baby, Hit Me Back Up” (UFC 264)

Things got ugly at UFC 264.

And no, we’re not talking about Conor McGregor’s freak ankle-break in round 1. The heated trash talk between Dustin Poirier and McGregor just went another level.

In the lead-up to his doctor stoppage loss, the Irishman would attempt to get inside the head of Poirier, showcasing a DM allegedly sent to him by Jolie Poirier, Dustin’s wife. “The Diamond’s” mental state would not be cracked however. Poirier brushed it off and said he had a laugh about it with his wife.

The end of the trilogy would not bring an end to the rivalry between the foes.

Poirier would rattle McGregor, mocking him after being announced the winner. As expected, McGregor would fire back on the mic, filmed from the Octagon floor.

“I was boxing the bleeding hell off him, kicking the bleeding leg off him.” McGregor told Joe Rogan. “This is not over. If we have to take this outside for him, it’s all outside. I don’t give a bollocks.”

Watch the video:

Conor McGregor with a broken ankle/leg, says it’s not over. And that Dustin’s wife is in his DMs pic.twitter.com/mzEJmfkZG6 — Jordan Dajani (@JordanDajani) July 11, 2021

Conor McGregor was adamant about the #UFC264 main event being declared a Doctor's Stoppage. pic.twitter.com/8HFOoXc68p — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) July 11, 2021

“…Your wife is in my DMs. Hey baby, hit me back up, I’ll chat with you later on.” McGregor told Jolie Poirier, as she flipped him off. “I’ll be at the afterparty. You little ho, fuck him.”

Dustin Poirier's wife Jolie flipped off Conor McGregor in the aftermath of the fight 👀 #UFC264 pic.twitter.com/WfgVXmkQzc — Chamatkar Sandhu (@SandhuMMA) July 11, 2021

The rivalry continues between “The Notorious” Conor McGregor and the soon to be 2x UFC title challenger (and potentially a UFC Champion), Dustin Poirier.