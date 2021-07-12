John Kavanagh Annoyed Joe Rogan Interviewed Conor McGregor After Tibia Break

John Kavanagh was not pleased about Joe Rogan deciding to interview Conor McGregor after UFC 264.

McGregor suffered a first-round TKO defeat (doctor stoppage) after breaking his tibia towards the end of the first round in his trilogy match against Dustin Poirier.

The Irishman would still exchange heated words with Poirier while on the ground injured before he also gave a fiery interview with Joe Rogan.

Kavanagh Miffed By Decision To Interview McGregor

Many criticized McGregor for how he handled the loss, especially as he always been known to be humble in victory or defeat.

Kavanagh pins the blame for his pupil’s words on the adrenaline he had from his tibia break and believes Rogan had no business interviewing him.

“His foot is literally hanging down,” Kavanagh said on an Instagram Live with Laura Sanko (via MMA Junkie). “It’s a clean fracture on the fibula and tibia. It went straight through. It’s hanging down. You can only imagine the rush of hormones and what’s going to be going through your body at that moment. The pain – it was on fire. Then someone bends down and sticks a microphone in your face: ‘How are you feeling right now?’ It’s like, guys – come on. “When has he never not been gracious at the end? Let’s get backstage, let’s get a proper assessment by a doctor and let’s get an X-ray. Let’s say I was pretty miffed at that idea of shoving a microphone in someone’s face at that stage. Let’s gather ourselves.”

While Rogan has been criticized in the past for interviewing fighters after they were knocked out, one can excuse him on this occasion as just about everyone wanted to hear what McGregor had to say after what was his third loss in four outings inside the Octagon.