Andre Muniz Snaps Jacare Souza’s Arm For The Submission Win – UFC 262 Results (Highlights)

Brazilain UFC veteran, Jacare Souza makes his first appearance of 2021, as he takes on Andre Muniz in the featured prelim of UFC 262. Souza has some of the most high-level BJJ in the UFC, whilst Muniz is a hard-hitting DWCS prospect.

Round 1

Jacare starts by landing a teap kick to the stomach. He shoots for a takedown and gets Muniz to the ground. Jacare postures up and starts landing heavy G&P. Muniz pushes him off and lands his own takedown. Jacare shrimps out and gets back to his feet. Muniz lands another takedown but Jacare starts to escape. Muniz switches to the back. He locks up an armbar. Jacare’s arm is broken! That’s it.

Official Decision: Jacare Souza wins via submission (armbar) (R1, 3:59)

WOW 🤯@andremunizufc is able to earn a submission against Jacare at #UFC262 pic.twitter.com/45NMJCn4TF — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) May 16, 2021

Sergipano submits the legend! 🇧🇷 @AndreMunizUFC gets it done lightning fast in RD 1! #UFC262 pic.twitter.com/hlhuZ0iaj3 — UFC (@ufc) May 16, 2021