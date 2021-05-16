 Skip to Content

Andre Muniz Snaps Jacare Souza’s Arm For The Submission Win – UFC 262 Results (Highlights)

A brutal armbar leads to a broken arm for Jacare Souza, Andre Muniz wins via submission.

Posted on Last updated: By: Author Frank Bonada

Andre Muniz Snaps Jacare Souza’s Arm For The Submission Win – UFC 262 Results (Highlights)
FlipboardRedditWhatsAppPinterestLinkedIn

Brazilain UFC veteran, Jacare Souza makes his first appearance of 2021, as he takes on Andre Muniz in the featured prelim of UFC 262. Souza has some of the most high-level BJJ in the UFC, whilst Muniz is a hard-hitting DWCS prospect.

Round 1

Jacare starts by landing a teap kick to the stomach. He shoots for a takedown and gets Muniz to the ground. Jacare postures up and starts landing heavy G&P. Muniz pushes him off and lands his own takedown. Jacare shrimps out and gets back to his feet. Muniz lands another takedown but Jacare starts to escape. Muniz switches to the back. He locks up an armbar. Jacare’s arm is broken! That’s it.

Official Decision: Jacare Souza wins via submission (armbar) (R1, 3:59)

Check out the highlights below:

For more MMA News, Rumors and Updates follow the Red Monster on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram
FlipboardRedditWhatsAppPinterestLinkedIn
Vannata 1
Lando Vannata Defeats Mike Grundy In Split Decision War - UFC 262 Results (Highlights)
← Read Last Post