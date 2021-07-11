Dustin Poirier Defeats Conor McGregor Via Doctor Stoppage – UFC 264 Results (Highlights)

The biggest fight of the year is finally here.

Conor McGregor looks for redemption in his trilogy bout against Dustin Poirier. The tied-up series which started in 2014 will end in the main event tonight at UFC 264. Both fighters look to secure a title shot and even the score in the blockbuster summer event.

Round 1:

The trilogy begins. McGregor throws a spinning back kick. McGregor takes the offensive, throwing leg kicks of his own. Poirier returns of a leg kick of his own. Poirier stumbles McGregor. McGregor goes to the clinch which Poirier takes him to the fence. McGregor goes for a guillotine. Dustin gets out and gets on top of McGregor. McGregor starts to throw razor sharp elbows from the bottom. Poirier returns fire throwing heavy elbows on top. Upkicks land heavy for Conor, Poirier pours it on unleashing devastating blows.

Near the end of the round, McGregor falls on his ankle, stepping backwards. McGregor shouts in pain as Poirier looks to close out the show on the ground. Round ends with Herb Dean calling the fight off.

Official result: Dustin Poirier defeats Conor McGregor via doctor stoppage.

Check out the highlights below:

This is why I don’t leave my house without ankle braces on pic.twitter.com/GdX0aQYuhJ — Big Cat (@BarstoolBigCat) July 11, 2021

HEAVY ground and pound by the Diamond 👊#UFC264 pic.twitter.com/MlDAiNKKtW — UFC (@ufc) July 11, 2021

The DIAMOND gets the dub via Doctor's Stoppage in RD 1️⃣ #UFC264 pic.twitter.com/fa4u4LVxzl — UFC (@ufc) July 11, 2021