Jessica Eye Starts OnlyFans Containing ‘Adult Only Content’

Nowadays it is not uncommon for UFC fighters to start an OnlyFans, in order to make a little more cash. Jessica Eye joined the ranks of those other fighters, by announcing her own steamy OF page.

Things have not been going smoothly for “Evil” Eye inside the Octagon, as of late. Since getting knocked out in her flyweight title bid against Valentina Shevchenko back in 2019, she has only gotten one victory.

On top of being 1-3 in her last four, Jessica has also been struggling on the scales, missing weight in half of those bouts. She was able to get that under control in her decision defeat to Joanne Calderwood in January, and now she is looking to get back on track moving forward.

Jessica Eye Starts OnlyFans Page

Now it would appear that Jessica Eye has found a new way to make a little money, outside of fighting in the cage. She took to her social media recently with a special announcement for her fans.

It seems that Jessica has joined the ranks of Diego Sanchez and Cindy Dandois, the former title challenger has decided to start an OnlyFans. This page, which is $30 for one month, $67.50 for three months, or $117 for six months, will feature adult content for her subscribers.

“Hey everyone, I’m super excited about my new adult ONLY content page. Click the link in the BIO to join now 😈” Eye wrote.

Naturally this announcement was met with some pushback from Jessica’s haters. However she responded to this hate with a poignant but respectful response on her Twitter, calling the critics out for having opinions that are not based in truth.

“😉 people will have a opinion no matter what I the truth is.”

What do you make of this announcement from Jessica Eye? Will you be subscribing to her OnlyFans page?