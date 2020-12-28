Diego Sanchez Starts OnlyFans Page With Videos Of Him And Joshua Fabia

Over the last several months, we have really begun to see a lot of fighters using OnlyFans as a way to earn a little extra dough on the side. The latest person to join these ranks may surprise you, as TUF 1 winner Diego Sanchez has started a page on the site.

Things have not exactly been going great for Sanchez, during the latter stages of his career. He has gone 1-2 in his last three, with that one win being a controversial DQ victory for Diego, after he took an illegal knee in a fight that he was losing against Michel Pereira. This has led to him even considering retirement, after a long and storied career that saw him as the last man standing from the original season of The Ultimate Fighter. It has also led people to question his decision to allow the controversial “self-awareness guru” and arguable cult leader Joshua Fabia, to be his one and only coach, despite not having any experience working with mixed martial artists.

Diego Sanchez On OnlyFans

Now it seems that fans can see more of Diego Sanchez and Joshua Fabia, with some behind the scenes action. The original Ultimate Fighter winner took to Twitter recently with a bit of a strange announcement. Apparently he decided that he wanted to start an OnlyFans, and was encouraging his fans to check it out.

“All my real fans get the real at my onlyfans”

Sure enough, Sanchez did in fact create an OnlyFans, actually dating back to September. Those were brave enough to check it out, were able to see that it did not contain the type of racy content that is often seen by others who are on the site. Instead he offers a free subscription where you can see videos of Diego in various situations, ranging from watching him meditate in Jordan, to knife self defense techniques, and the secrets of the “Lion’s Roar,” a skill that Fabia taught him. All things considered, it may actually be worth checking out if you want to get a bit more insight into the type of training and mindset that these two apparently share.

Are you going to be subscribing to the OnlyFans that Diego Sanchez has started?