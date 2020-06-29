The current global health crisis has put a serious strain on a lot of people. For Cindy Dandois, it has left her at a loss, and in a precarious situation.

The UFC run of Dandois was something less than spectacular. She only had one bout in the promotion, a losing effort to Alexis Davis. She has largely spent her career floating around various promotions, with her best win being against Megan Anderson in Invicta, but she is likely most known for her beef with Cris Cyborg.

Cindy Dandois Loses Her Gym…And Her Clothes?

Unfortunately it seems that Cindy Dandois was one of the many small business owners that have been crushed by the weight of this global health crisis. According to a few posts to her Instagram, she has heartbreakingly lost the gym that she had started. As a result of the financial strain placed on her during this time, she has decided to start an OnlyFans page to earn some extra cash.

“After a lot of thinking …

I descided to do it! I made and ONLY FANS! ❤️❤️❤️

–

–

If you want to support me, go and subscribe … there will be pictures and little messages and the possibility to chat with me privatly … BUT don’t ask for porn cause that’s a no go… since I am still a full time teacher I will not post too crazy stuff! 😘”

Cindy Dandois makes it clear that she will not be going too far with the content that she puts out. Regardless it is still tragic that she is going through this tough time. Things are hard on everyone, but hopefully she can use this as an avenue to get her gym reopened.

You can subscribe to Cindy Dandois’ OnlyFans page here. Best of luck to her, in her attempts to reopen the facility that she put so much time and effort into.