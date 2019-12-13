UFC 245: Jessica Eye Missed Scale By 5 Pounds

Jessica Eye Weighed 131 Pounds For Flyweight Bout

Jessica Eye last fought against Valentina Shevchenko, where she suffered a brutal head kick loss. After that loss one time UFC flyweight title challenger Eye returning to Octagon against Viviane Araujo, but she missed the flyweight limit badly earlier today.

Jessica Eye misses weight at #UFC245. Her fight with Viviane Araujo is still on after she was fined 30 percent of her show purse. pic.twitter.com/UtyIwdFIon — MMAFighting.com (@MMAFighting) December 13, 2019

Eye should take part in a 125-pound battle (upper limit 126), but she weighed an impressive 131 pounds for a flyweight battle! As a result, Jessica was fined 30% of her purse by NSAC. Araujo accepted to meet her despite weigh-in miss, so the bout will take place tomorrow at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

This is Jessica’s second weigh-in miss in her career. She also missed the flyweight limit by 3.5 pounds for a match versus Carina Damm in 2013.

What are your thoughts on Jessica’s current weight? Maybe it’s time to cruise ten pounds north.