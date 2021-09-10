Jason Miller Tasered, Arrested Again On Felony Charges, Held On $1.385 Million Bond

Unfortunately for him, it seems that Jason Miller is once again on the wrong side of the law. This time, “Mayhem” has been arrest on felony charges of domestic violence, and is being held on a bond of over a million dollars.

As terrible as it sounds, it feels like “Mayhem” Miller has had more spats with law enforcement than professional MMA fights at this point in life. That being sad, fans were hopeful that he was turning a new leaf, after he expressed a heartfelt statement about his troubles, earlier this year.

However that has not been the case, as reports have indicated that Jason has been arrested yet again, this time by the LA County Sheriff’s Office, on Friday morning. It seems that he is facing domestic violence charges on a felony level.

Jason Miller Got Tasered And Arrested

According to the report, Jason Miller was arrested early Friday morning, after authorities responded to a call from a woman, who was found with signs of physical trauma on her face and neck. Initially, Jason did not cooperate with the police, resulting in a struggle that saw him getting tasered.

Following that, he was handcuffed and transported to the hospital to be checked out by medical professionals. After this, he was officially booked, where he is being held in held on bail of $1.385 million. It is also worth noting that he was already on probation for felony vandalism and attempted grand theft, from charges earlier this year.

To be clear, there are no excuses to justify Jason Miller allegedly assaulting women, or his many, many other run-ins with the law over the years. That being said, it is still a bit disappointing to see him back in trouble, after he genuinely seemed to be making positive changes in his life.