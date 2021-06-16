Jason Miller Opens Up On Current Legal Situation: ‘I Lost My Way And Let You All Down’

Jason Miller, better known by his moniker of “Mayhem,” has been dealing with some legal issues over the last few months. He opened up about this situation recently, with a lengthy post to social media.

Mayhem Miller was reported to have been arrested yet again, last August, for residential burglary and car theft. These charges were reduced to felony vandalism and attempted grand theft, and he was reportedly sentenced to about a year behind bars, and two years of probation.

There had been no real word from Mayhem since then, regarding the situation, but he has finally broken his silence. He posted to Instagram with his first post in four years, to share a lengthy message apologizing for letting people down, and shedding some light on the current status of his legal situation.

“The reason I’m making a statement, fîrst and forermost, is to apologize to my friends, family, students, and fans. I lost my way and let you all down, and for that, I am sincerely sorry. Also, I would like to clear up a few things that some media outlets misreported,” Jason Miller wrote. “Firstly, contrary to reports, I am not in jail. I was in jail for a time while the authorities sorted out what actually happened, at which point I was released. “A few years ago, following my previous incarceration, I went through a rehabilitation program,” Miller continued. “There, I learned some invaluable life skills. Committed to sobriety and taking care of my physical and mental health, I began to rebuild my life. “After leaving the residential program, I founded what was becoming a successful martial arts school in Irvine, CA. I worked with some of the world’s best ighters at Bodyshop MMA. I was a regular on MMA Roasted, sharing my expertise and colorful commentary, and I had a number of exciting projects in the works. But then I made some bad choices, for which I take full responsibility. “I returned to an unhealthy relationship which grew toxic during the quarantine,” Miller added. “I went back to self medicating, and spiraled. The day I tried to leave, I was met with false accusations. The police got involved, and I found myself back in jail. It felt like a horrible deja vu. The same circumstances, once again, led to the same consequences. “My intention is not to place blame or make excuses. I knew the risks associated with returning, and that falling back into that lifestyle would have no positive outcome, so the onus falls on me. “I know it’s crazy to return to a situation that is bad for you, but maybe some of you have been there and understand how two people who are terrible for one another can be inexplicably drawn together,” Jason Miller continued. “During the countless hours I spent alone, reflecting, I came to realize thạt no matter how much I worked on my mental health or sobriety, I couldn’t maintain either while in a toxic environment. “Before now, I didn’t have the strength to admit my issues with substance abuse and mental health,” wrote Miller. “My hope is that by saying this publicly— being honest about my struggles as I overcome them to reach my full potential— that perhaps I can inspire others who may also be struggling to reach theirs, no matter the odds. Now that it’s out in the open, there’s no going back, I’m not just accountable to myself, but also all to of you. “I feel better than I ever have; I have support system that cares only about my well being, and helping me succeed, I am excited to be back doing what I love; working with the fighters of tomorrow. I don’t expect your forgiveness, but I hope to earn back your trust. “Thank you for reading this. I’l see you on the mat at Fight Science LA.”

Jason Miller’s History With The Law

The legal issues of Jason “Mayhem” Miller began around 2012, when he was arrested for vandalizing a church. He was acquitted for charges of domestic violence in 2013, but was arrested for that as well.

Then in 2014, Mayhem notoriously live-tweeted a standoff he was having with police, again leading to arrest. The troubles only continued, with him being arrested again in 2015, 2016, 2017, and 2019, as well as the aforementioned situation in 2020.

Hopefully what Jason Miller is saying is true, and he can get on the right side of the law, and of his mental health. He was once considered the biggest superstar in MMA, not in the UFC, and it has been heartbreaking to watch his continued decline.