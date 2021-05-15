Jason ‘Mayhem’ Miller Sentence For Vandalism, Will Spend Nearly A Year In Jail

A life of crime isn’t over for MMA star, Jason Miller. As his nickname reads, ‘mayhem’ is very evident.

The end of Miller’s 15-year MMA career inside the cage would not result in the fighter’s seemingly constant battle with the law.

Miller has been jailed since August where he was charged with a trilogy of crimes. He would be charged of first-degree burglary and an unlawful taking of a vehicle. He was also charged with grand theft auto but it would be dropped following a successful plea deal.

The crimes would happen last summer on August 21, 2020, all while Miller was already on probation for a domestic violence case.

Not His First Rodeo

This wasn’t Miller’s first run-in with the law. His criminal career would start in the latter stage of his MMA career back in 2011. Miller has been hit with legal punches left and right accumulating over 14 criminal cases against him since before his UFC debut.

‘Mayhem’ at one point would receive a massive 23-year sentence. Luckily for him, this was ultimately brought down to 1 year sentence because of another plea deal.

Let The Record Show

Miller would finish off his MMA career on not the grandest of slopes. The TUF 14 coach would part ways with the UFC in 2012 once again after enduring a 2-fight losing streak to rival Michael Bisping and C.B. Dolloway.

Even in his first UFC stint, Miller would find no success being matched up with future UFC Welterweight Champion and MMA legend Georges St-Pierre back in 2005.

Miller would make his last walk to the cage in Venator FC in 2016 where he was last defeated by Mattia Schiavolin.

The crime would then pile up and follow the 23-10 record left behind by the Strikeforce, Dream and UFC alumni.