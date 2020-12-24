Jake Paul Roasts All Of MMA With Video Mocking Conor McGregor, Dana White, And More

YouTuber turned boxer Jake Paul has been going to war in an attempt to get a boxing match with an MMA fighter. Now he recently posted a video, where he openly mocked basically everyone in the community.

As unfortunate as it may be, the Paul brothers have been making quite a splash in the combat sports world. They have transitioned to boxing, where at least Jake has been successful against non-fighters. However Logan is fighting Floyd Mayweather, and Jake has been trying to secure a fight with all kinds of MMA fighters, ranging from Dillon Danis, to Conor McGregor. In fact, there are even rumors going around that he could be facing Ben Askren in a boxing match at the beginning of next year.

. @jakepaul doesn’t trust many in the media to spread the word…. I’m was told “Ben then Dillion.” pic.twitter.com/evn9WdznoA — Chael Sonnen (@ChaelSonnen) December 22, 2020

Jake Paul Mocks All Of MMA

Now it seems that Jake Paul has taken his callouts of MMA fighters to a whole new level. Posting to Instagram, the social media influencer shared a video that he made, completely mocking everyone that he has been calling out over the last few weeks. You can see him put on the worst Irish accent imaginable to impersonate Conor McGregor, don a skin cap to play pretend as Dana White, throw on an eye patch to take a jab at Michael Bisping, and so much more.

“MMA chronicles part. 1″

To be fair, this is actually a pretty hilarious video from Jake Paul, even if it insults basically everything that MMA fans stand for. Love him or hate him, there is no denying that he is really excellent at this type of marketing, which caters heavily to a younger audience. Whether or not he will fight Ben Askren, Conor McGregor, or any other MMA fighter is still to be seen, but he is absolutely giving it his all in trying to secure a fight.