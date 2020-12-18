Michael Bisping Accepts Challenge From Jake Paul: ‘I Will Take You To School’

There have been a lot of people that are being called out by Jake Paul for a fight. Apparently former UFC middleweight champ Michael Bisping is one of these people, and he is down to accept the offer.

Bisping has not fought since losing to Kelvin Gastelum in 2017, and needing surgery to fix his badly damaged eyes. The TUF winner retired from the sport at that point, and has even been inducted into the UFC Hall of Fame since then. While he has flirted with the idea of a potential comeback, he knows that any type of serious fight could wind up making him lose the one eye that is still in his skull.

Jake Paul Wants To Box Michael Bisping?

It would appear that there is one fight that might get Michael Bisping to put on the gloves once more, and it is a surprising one. In a recent episode of his podcast, the Englishman says that YouTuber turned boxer Jake Paul, approached his management in an effort to secure a fight with Mike. He accepted this offer, and even joked about how Jake technically has more experience than him as a boxer.

“I just had a hypothetical situation from my manager, that says that I’ve got the f–king green light to say whatever the f–k I want,” Bisping said. “So Jake Paul, if you want to f–king go, Logan Paul if you want to go, then I guess you got to put your hands in your pockets and man up. Because you’re talking s–t, you’re contacting my managers and saying you want to fight. Well guess what buddy, I’m here. I’m going nowhere. You want to fight someone, you want to test yourself? Hey, I’m 0-0 as a boxer. You’re saying you’re 2-0, I’m 0-0. “Listen, at the end of the day, if you want to do this, stop playing games,” Bisping said. “If you want to do it, I’ll do it, I’m here, no problem. I’m almost 42 years old, I’m a former world champion, and I’ll take you to school my friend. I’ll guarantee you this, you won’t get out of three rounds. That’s an absolute fact.”

This seems like a bit of a bizarre callout from Jake Paul and his team. However Bisping said that he genuinely got an offer for the fight, and if Jake is serious, he says he will take it. That being said, as much as the money would be nice, he wants to make sure he knows this is for fun.

“Let’s just clarify this, I’m not fighting him for free,” Bisping laughed. “That’s my whole motivation here. Listen, I don’t need the money, but it gives me something to do. I don’t mind going out there, and fair play to the guy. If he wants to challenge me, and challenge himself, I respect that. “I don’t know what the offer is yet,” Bisping said. “I don’t know if its good, I don’t know if its insulting, I don’t know how much money it is, but if it’s a decent offer, and it’s respectable, and it’s in the ballpark, and you’re not full of s–t, because I’m not full of s–t… Listen if you’re serious, and the offer’s good, and it’s a realistic offer, then yeah, f–k it. If you want to get knocked out, let’s do it.”

