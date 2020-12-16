Jake Paul seems adamant about facing Conor McGregor in a boxing match. The YouTuber even slid into McGregor’s Instagram dm’s.

YouTuber and social media influencer Jake Paul has made himself known to the fight world. Paul is now 2-0 as a professional after his latest victory over former NBA star Nate Robinson. Paul dominated Robinson from head to toe before knocking him out in the second round. He then went on to call out Conor McGregor and Dillon Danis, challenging both of them to a boxing match.

“There’s a long list of opponent that I want, Conor McGregor, Dillon Danis, I’m gonna knock them both out.”

Paul’s call-outs of McGregor have gone unanswered but he did affirm that he was in talks with the Irishman’s camp to make the fight happen. This time, he decided to contact McGregor himself via Instagram.

Jake Paul has now resorted to sliding into Conor McGregor’s dm’s. I don’t know if he’s being brave or if he’s being stupid. #UFC pic.twitter.com/IECPfVRLXf — Chisanga Malata (@Chisanga_Malata) December 16, 2020

“Take the fight p*ssy.”

Although Paul seems to really want to face McGregor, it is pretty unlikely that it would ever happen. McGregor seems focused on his MMA career and winning the lightweight title once again. If he ever ventured into boxing again it would almost certainly be for a rematch against Floyd Mayweather or a fight against Manny Pacquiao.