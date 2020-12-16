YouTuber turned boxer Jake Paul has been going on a verbal tirade against a slew of UFC fighters, as well as Dana White. The UFC President recently decided to respond to these comments, and suggest an interesting opponent for Jake to face in the UFC.

White was on the receiving end of Paul’s verbal onslaught recently. In a video that the influencer posted to social media, he claimed to have made an offer for a fight with Conor McGregor, for a hefty $50 million price tag. At the same time, he took aim at the “bald b–ch” Dana, saying that he was afraid of his biggest star getting knocked out by a YouTuber if they were to face off in a boxing ring.

Dana White Has An Interesting Idea

After hearing these comments from Jake Paul, Dana White has decided to respond. When asked about it by TMZ, the UFC President had an interesting idea to offer Jake, if he wants to face UFC fighters. Instead of Ben Askren or Conor McGregor, Dana wants to see him take on women’s bantamweight and featherweight champ Amanda Nunes.

“I’m thinking of letting Amanda Nunes knock his ass out,” White said.

This idea from White got back to Nunes, who was not exactly opposed to the idea of taking on the YouTuber in a bout of fisticuffs. Taking to her Twitter, the GOAT of women’s MMA made her thoughts on this matter quite clear. In a short and sweet message, she immediately agreed to this idea.

“I’m in! @ufc @danawhite”

Nunes then followed this up with another post, this time to Instagram. Here, she doubled down on her interest in the idea of her fight Paul.

“I told you I wanted to be very busy in 2021…I’m in 🦁”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ Amanda Nunes🦁 (@amanda_leoa)

This is not a bad idea from Dana White, for a spectacle fight that would draw a lot of attention. Unfortunately for Jake Paul, this is possibly an even worse matchup for him than Conor McGregor. Given how much he has to lose, it seems impossible that he would agree to this fight.