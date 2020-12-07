It’s official. Floyd Mayweather is set to face YouTuber Logan Paul in an exhibition boxing match.

The news was first confirmed by Mayweather on social media on Sunday evening as the former five-weight boxing champion will return to the ring for the first time since 2018 to take on Paul in a “super exhibition” on February 20.

The event will be available on pay-per-view on Fanmio with prices listed on their website.

“Super Exhibition Feb. 20, 2021 !!!!Early Bird Special On Sale NOW!!!! @fanmioMore Details Soon. Link in BIO..”

Mayweather Set For Second Exhibition

This will be the retired Mayweather’s second exhibition bout in the space of just over two years.

Mayweather last competed in December 2018 when he TKO’d RIZIN star Tenshin Nasukawa in just one round. In Paul, he will be facing a much bigger but less experienced fighter this time.

The pair have been going back-and-forth in recent times with “Money” claiming he would put a muzzle on Paul like he did with Conor McGregor back in 2017. Paul — who holds a 0-1 professional boxing record — most recently claimed he would ruin Mayweather’s legacy with one punch as he urged him to sign the contract.

It appears it was all promotion and buildup to announce their upcoming exhibition bout.

While the fight is already receiving plenty of criticism with Mayweather undoubtedly set to be a huge favorite despite the size difference, one thing is for sure — both fighters are going to get paid handsomely for this exhibition.